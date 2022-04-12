Las Cruces daycare reports several break-ins

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Little Friends Daycare, located at 121 Wyatt, has been the target of multiple attempted break-ins over the past two years, according to Debbie Caldwell of Little Friends Daycare management.

Caldwell says she has dealt with broken windows and smashed fencing during the break-in attempts. She says parents have even been harassed as they drop off their children at the daycare.

She is concerned for the children's safety and is frustrated with the police and the Mayor.

Her daycare is located along the El Paseo corridor, a business district that has experienced frequent criminal activity. The Mayor has told ABC-7 he understands the concerns of business owners and needs their input on ways to curb crime in the area.