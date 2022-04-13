23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that’s expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds. The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn, the county’s top elected official, said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Forecasters say hurricane-force winds, intense tornadoes and large hail are possible in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and Alabama. Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, are among the cities that could see the worst weather Wednesday. Elsewhere, the North Dakota Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates were closed Wednesday due to a blizzard.