Financial impact of blockades in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas -- Blockades in Juarez continue to keep commercial trucks from crossing into El Paso from Mexico. The blockade is in protest of Governor Greg Abbott's requirement for enhanced safety inspections for commercial trucks.

The border security operation has created long wait times. A few days into the inspections, the border is feeling the impact. The stop of traffic flow at the ports of entry has resulted in a delay in product shipment and trade.

TECMA is a company that brings manufactured goods across the border. With free-flowing traffic, TECMA moves multiple trucks a day through the Ysleta port of entry.

But the blockades stopped that Tuesday as two of their trucks were stranded in line.

They told me they had to reroute trucks to the Santa Teresa because a wasted day could cost them hundreds of thousands of dollars.

They say the international transportation industry already does inspections daily. Including through CBP where x-rays are taken, and the containers are sealed from manufacturing.

TECMA says added inspections result in fewer trucks crossing, which hurts their business.

"The cross border industry tries to just do that cross the order come back cross the border come back and if we only do one cross a day what happens it's not worth to it doesn't pay the truck or the driver or the fuel so its not feasible," said Miriam Kotkowski President of transportation Division for TECMA.

Chihuahua State Police convinced truckers to stop the blockade at the border yesterday. Today the traffic is flowing yet still with long wait times.