Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South

RISON, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a 20-year-old Arkansas woman was killed when a tree fell on her home as severe storms swept through the state. Her death occurred Wednesday as part of a multiday severe weather outbreak that caused tornadoes, powerful winds and huge hail in parts of the central and southern United States. A possible tornado also caused damage Wednesday night in rural Greene County, Alabama. A day earlier, 23 people were injured in the central Texas town of Salado. Tornadoes were also reported Tuesday in parts of Iowa and Minnesota. And a blizzard struck North Dakota this week, closing the state Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates.