East El Paso warehouse fire destroys food trucks

EL PASO, Texas -- A warehouse consumed in flames had food trucks inside. The warehouse was being used as a shop to maintain and repair buses.

Fire crews responded to a call at 1:50 a.m. Thursday at 11420 Cedar Oak Dr., A total of 14 units and 36 firefighters responded to the call.

The warehouse was made of metal. The building was completely damaged, and the roof collapsed. No injuries were reported, and no one was in the building during the fire.

A fire crew is at the scene, making sure the fire doesn't rekindle. The cause of the fire is under investigation.