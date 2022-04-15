In college gymnastics, the ripple effect of real “air time”

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Television ratings for college gymnastics have risen in lockstep with interest in the sport. The 2021 national championships drew over 800,000 viewers. The presence of reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee could tick viewership even higher during this year’s finals. The SEC Network made gymnastics an important part of its content when it debuted in 2014, and air time for the sport has increased steadily over the last eight years. Coaches use the TV time as a recruiting tool and athletes say the chance to have their meets televised can play a role in their decision making on where to attend school.