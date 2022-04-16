McKendree sweeps SFA 4-0 to win NCAA bowling championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked and No. 1 seed McKendree swept Stephen F. Austin in the best-of-seven Baker match play format to win the 2022 NCAA women’s bowling national championship at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl. The Bearcats won the program’s first national title in 2017 and lost in the championship match in 2018. Eighth-seeded Stephen F. Austin made its fourth appearance in the final, losing to Nebraska in 2015 before beating the Cornhuskers in 2016 and Vanderbilt in 2019.