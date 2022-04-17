Maxey, 76ers try to keep firing in Game 2 against Raptors

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers try and go up 2-0 against the Toronto Raptors in their Eastern Conference playoff series. Tyrese Maxey had a sensational Game 1. He made 14 of 21 shots and 5 of 8 3-pointers for 38 points in 38 turnover-free minutes in Game 1. Utah leads 1-0 in the Western Conference against the Dallas Mavericks. All-Star Luka Doncic missed Game 1 with a strained left calf. Golden State leads the Denver Nuggets 1-0 in their Western Conference series. Stephen Curry returned from a foot injury in Game 1 but came off the bench. All games are Monday.