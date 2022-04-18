NMSU ending option of COVID-19 testing; vaccination required

LAS CRUCES, N.M (AP) — New Mexico State University will require all students on campus to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by July 1, ending the option of submitting weekly tests as an alternative. Chancellor Dan Arvizu also said in a memo to students, faculty and staff Monday that NMSU no longer will require weekly testing for students and employees who decided against getting a booster or received an exemption from vaccination. The new policy applies to all branch colleges, It requires new and/or transfer students to provide their COVID-19 vaccination records or an approved exemption by Aug. 1. Arvizu said more than 91% of students and 99% of faculty are now vaccinated.