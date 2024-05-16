Skip to Content
El Paso

Theft of residential mailboxes in Horizon sparks reward of up to $100,000

By
Published 7:59 PM

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 in rewards for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who stole from various residential mailboxes in Horizon.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says this incident took place between May 9 and May 15 at the 1400 block of Ascension Rd. and Temperance St.

USIPS warns the public not to take action by themselves if apprehending the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact the USIPS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." The case number of this incident is 4142298-MT, if reference is needed.

Any information provided will be kept confidential.

Article Topic Follows: El Paso

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content