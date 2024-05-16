Theft of residential mailboxes in Horizon sparks reward of up to $100,000

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $100,000 in rewards for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who stole from various residential mailboxes in Horizon.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service says this incident took place between May 9 and May 15 at the 1400 block of Ascension Rd. and Temperance St.

USIPS warns the public not to take action by themselves if apprehending the suspect(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact the USIPS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law Enforcement." The case number of this incident is 4142298-MT, if reference is needed.

Any information provided will be kept confidential.