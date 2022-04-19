Local group presents testimony to city officials in support of the municipal ID program

EL PASO, Texas -- Border Network for Human Rights gathered at city hall to present the City of El Paso leaders with testimonials and signatures supporting the El Paso Municipal ID program.

The effort highlights the importance of having a municipal ID and how it benefits residents. The program is meant to be inclusive of all community members.

Though this is not a new concept, El Paso City Council members and El Paso County Commissioners court have already decided against this program in the past, citing costs as one of the reasons.

Testimonials came from residents in the county areas of Montana Vista, Socorro, Canutillo, and Central El Paso.