El Paso non-profit is organizing a basketball and a bowling league for people with disabilities

EL PASO, Texas-- The Miracle League of El Paso provides children with disabilities the opportunity to play sports regardless of their abilities; presently, they are bringing their bowling program back and starting a new one for basketball.

The organization has no employees; everyone who helps is a volunteer. Sometimes even getting help from school teams, like the ladies in the UTEP soccer team and the Americas High School baseball team.

Covid slowed down its activities; since then, they've been bringing back its programs one by one and launching its new basketball league.

The Miracle League is hosting a parent meeting on April 21 at 7:30 p.m. for those interested in joining either basketball or bowling; this will happen at Ponder Park on 7500 W H Burges Dr., at the Miracle League field.