El Paso off-roading group helping out McBride Fire firefighters

EL PASO, Texas – One El Paso off-roading group was helping out the firefighters assisting in the McBride Fire.

The Doomsday Off-Road Racing team collected donations this past week for the firefighters assisting in the Ruidoso wildfires.

The group took supplies to the firefighters that were stationed there on Sunday.

The group organizer said that they announced they were collecting the items last minute but were shocked at the large response.

He said they collected enough items to fill up three cars in two days.

Additionally, this Friday, April 22, the group will be having a benefit concert. The concert will be happening at Rockhouse Dive Bar Kitchen Venue.

All the money raised will help those affected by the McBride fire.