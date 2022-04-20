Socorro teachers want higher pay, some considered leaving their jobs

EL PASO, Texas -- The Soccorro American Federation of Teachers voiced their need for a higher wage at last night's SISD board of trustees meeting.

The pay for Socorro teachers has been discussed at previous board meetings where a 2% pay increase was suggested by the board.

Socorro AFT is countering that suggestion and asking for a 10% pay raise, a $2,000 retention stipend, and a starting minimum wage of $15/hr.

Socorro AFT conducted a climate survey across the district that revealed of the 1,000 people surveyed, 90% said they need stabilization in their financial status. 81.6% of those said a pay raise would help towards financial stability.

"They've made such comments as I had to file bankruptcy. I can't even afford a college fund for my own children. I have to live paycheck to paycheck." said Veronica Hernandez, President of Socorro AFT.

54% of the members surveyed said they would consider leaving their job in education.

A big concern of the members is they aren't getting paid enough to keep up with inflation and the workload they have.

This comes as EPISD just approved a retention bonus of $2,000 for its district.