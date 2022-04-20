Woman records being shot by boyfriend during east El Paso target shooting outing, court documents show

EL PASO, Texas – Investigators have recovered a video showing the moment a woman was shot by her boyfriend as she was recording him.

According to court documents obtained by ABC-7, Efrain Orozco told investigators he thought the .45 caliber handgun he had been using for target practice in the desert was unloaded. He said he pointed the gun at Karina Isabel Tobias's phone and pulled the trigger, striking her in the head.

The shooting happened Sunday, April 10 in the desert area near the 14400 block Montwood. Tobias died Tuesday from her injuries.

Witnesses told investigators Orozco immediately grabbed Tobias and put her in the backseat of a truck to take her to the hospital.

Tobias was dropped off at the Hospitals of Providence East campus at 3280 Joe Battle Blvd. According to a 911, an unknown male who dropped off Tobias said she had accidentally shot herself. Court documents state Orozco left the hospital area.

El Paso police say shortly after they arrived at the hospital, Orozco returned, and he was detained.

Detectives say a video obtained from Tobias's cell phone shows Orozco standing directly in front of the cell phone. It then shows Orozco reaching down and to his right and appears to grab a handgun; he then points the handgun toward Tobias. Detectives say Orozco said something that is inaudible, followed by the sound of a gunshot. The phone then falls before the video ends. According to a complaint affidavit, from the video, "it is clear that the shot was fired at a very close proximity indicating that the gun was being pointed directly at the Victim, when the trigger was pulled."