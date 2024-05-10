Las Cruces community reacts to pro-Palestinian protest arrests made ahead of NMSU commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico State University says commencement ceremonies will continue as scheduled following the arrest of 13 people in a pro-Palestinian protest that took place at NMSU on Thursday, May 9.

NMSU said in a statement that they had to told the protestors they had to leave the building or face arrest after the group stayed after the building had closed for more than an hour.

The university said those arrested face a variety of charges including felony battery on a peace officer and felony criminal damage to property.

ABC-7 spoke to people in the community to see their reactions to the protests and arrests as commencement ceremonies are scheduled to happen this week.

Phillip Gonzales, an NMSU parent, said he hopes the university was able to send a strong message with the arrests so students can learn to protest correctly without disturbing peace.

“I think New Mexico State will handle it appropriately and take control of the situation. That way parents and students who are graduating and family who are all here can celebrate and not have to worry about any type of further incidents," said Gonzales regarding the possibility of protests during the ceremonies.

An NMSU employee who saw the incident but did not wish to be on camera described the incident as not peaceful and said the possibility of protests worries him for those who will graduate.

“We spend a lot of time working towards a certain goal and to have that tainted in a certain way, you know, it's hard,” said the employee.

NMSU police told ABC-7 that there would be an increase in security resources due to normal graduation protocols during the ceremonies, but this had nothing to do with the protests.

Marshall Mecham, an NMSU student, told ABC-7 that he believes everyone should have the right to protest, but believes it should be done in a peaceful manner.

"I don't like it happening on campus so late in the year. If you want to protest, that's fine. But I wish they would do it in a more peaceful area and be more peaceful about it," said Mecham.