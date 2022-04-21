Are you a single parent navigating higher costs? Share your story.

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Daily life continues to get more expensive as American households battle the worst inflation in 40 years.

From meat to gas to clothing and housing, the average family now has to fork over hundreds more dollars each month compared to this time last year.

Food prices alone are up almost 9%, leaving many families to make difficult choices at the grocery store. Meanwhile, prices at the pump are up 43% from a year ago.

This has forced many people — especially those who are solely responsible for their family and finances — to make sacrifices and cut back where there’s often little wiggle room.

Are you a single parent having to adapt to these times of higher inflation? We’d like to hear your story.

