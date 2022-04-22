Operation Hope, Lady Soul Productions hosts Mother’s Day Special concert
EL PASO, Texas -- Mother's Day is right around the corner. Operation Hope along with Lady Soul Productions will be hosting a Mother's Day Special concert on May 7.
The show begins at 6 p.m. at the El Maida Shrine at 6331 Alabama Street.
It will feature an all female lineup with Dee Dee Simon, Jesi Terrell, Tonya Chereese and special guest TJ Hooker Taylor.
A chicken and waffle dinner will also be provided by the members of El Paso Holy Royal Arch Chapter No90.
Tickets at $50. The event is B.Y.O.B.
To purchase tickets, click here or call the numbers below:
- Lady Soul/Shirley Smith 915-562-6105
- 2nd Chance Beauty Salon 915-373-502
- Billy Mikels 706-357-6026
- Reggie & Myra Daniel 575-680-0107
