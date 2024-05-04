Canutillo residents react to the proposed Canutillo ISD bond ahead of results

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo residents will decide the future of the proposed $387-million bond by Canutillo ISD, which would build new schools and repair existing ones.

ABC-7 spoke to Canutillo residents, who told us they have mixed feelings regarding the propositions by Canutillo ISD since they believe the district's current deficit reflects negatively on how the district has handled its money.

Lisa Brown, a Canutillo resident, said she wants to support the bond for the children but does not feel confident in supporting the district through the bond.

“Who knows what they do behind the scenes based off of certain things that have already gone down, have taken place. I don't think we should trust them into to getting that bond,” said Brown.

Lilia Maldonado, a Canutillo resident, told ABC-7 she had voted in favor of the bond because she believes it will impact the future of her grandchildren, who currently attend the district.

"Why should I help out? Because it's for the kids of this community. Who knows? One day one of those kids might be our our leader or a president," said Maldonado

Despite the mixed feelings, many residents in Canutillo told ABC-7 they were not aware of the proposed bond or that there was going to be an election for it.

Canutillo ISD has already failed to pass two similar bonds in the past, with this being the third attempt at passing a multi-million dollar bond.