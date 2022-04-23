‘Share the love’ – kids read to kittens at El Paso Animal Services

EL PASO, Texas -- Your kids could read to kittens as part of a unique program all about sharing the love.

Petco Love is on a mission to spread love and kindness. To do so they've partnered with 50 animal shelters around the country including El Paso Animal Services.

At the first event, kids received a free copy of a new book 'What will I do with my love today?' by Emmy award winning actress Kristin Chenoweth. They also had a bite prevention safety class and got to read the book to kittens at the shelter.

"This is just one of the many ways we're trying to expand our education and outreach program," Michelle Anderson spokesperson for El Paso Animal Services said.

Not only does it provide a unique opportunity for El Pasoans but it also prepares kittens for their future.

"Get them used to being around people and getting lots of attention and love so that they make them more adoptable," Anderson said.

If you missed out on the first weekend of fur, fun and friendship don't worry El Paso Animal Services will be holding more. The kitty reading book club ranges in age from 8-13. Click here to register.

You can also share the love by donating, volunteering or adopting with the shelter.