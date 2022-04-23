Stars had a long, strange trip home after plane slams brakes

DALLAS (AP) — That winless three-game trip to Canada for the Dallas Stars got even more miserable on the way home. Their charter plane had to slam on the brakes just before takeoff and they then had to wait six hours for a different plane. Coach Rick Bowness has been traveling as an NHL coach or player for more than 47 years. He says he never been afraid on a plane until Friday when the plane came to a sudden stop and the captain said there was smoke in the cockpit. The team got home early Saturday morning, and had a home game that night.