Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 11:16 AM

SEC proving to be a preferred destination for transfers

KVIA

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

Quarterback Jaxson Dart didn’t know exactly where he wanted to go upon deciding to leave USC, just that the Southeastern Conference was a preferred destination. Dart wound up landing at Mississippi and in the SEC, along with a number of other top players in the transfer portal. In some cases, such as Alabama, the rich got richer. Other teams may have picked up a new starting quarterback, runner, pass rusher or receiver.

AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content