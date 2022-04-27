WATCH LIVE: Alejandro Mayorkas says U.S. government has been preparing for the end of Title 42 since September

EL PASO, Texas-- The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security announced the expected budget for the 2023 fiscal year would be $97.3 billion, and the implementation of a new government strategy post-Title 42.

Mayorkas said the execution of the new strategy has six pillars:

Surge resources- personnel, transportation, medical support and facilities. Increase efficiency without compromising the integrity of screening processes. Re-administer consequences for unlawful entry, including expedited removal and criminal prosecution. Bolster the capacity of non-governmental organizations and coordinate with state, local, and community partners. Target and disrupt transnational criminal organizations and human smugglers. Deter irregular migration south of the border in partnership with other federal agencies and nations.

"We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under-strained," Mayorkas said. "It is not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this."