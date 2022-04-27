WATCH LIVE: Alejandro Mayorkas says U.S. government has been preparing for the end of Title 42 since September
EL PASO, Texas-- The U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security announced the expected budget for the 2023 fiscal year would be $97.3 billion, and the implementation of a new government strategy post-Title 42.
Mayorkas said the execution of the new strategy has six pillars:
- Surge resources- personnel, transportation, medical support and facilities.
- Increase efficiency without compromising the integrity of screening processes.
- Re-administer consequences for unlawful entry, including expedited removal and criminal prosecution.
- Bolster the capacity of non-governmental organizations and coordinate with state, local, and community partners.
- Target and disrupt transnational criminal organizations and human smugglers.
- Deter irregular migration south of the border in partnership with other federal agencies and nations.
"We inherited a broken and dismantled system that is already under-strained," Mayorkas said. "It is not built to manage the current levels and types of migratory flows. Only Congress can fix this."
Comments