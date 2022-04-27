Appraisal values aren’t final, how you can protest your appraisal value

EL PASO, Texas -- With property values on the rise, El Pasoans have seen a noticeable increase in their home appraisal value.

Many El Pasoans are unaware that you can protest the appraisal value of your home.

In 2021 just under 4,000 businesses protested through the appraisal review board and of those over 1,500 appraisal values were adjusted. Over 7,500 residential appraisal values were protested through the review board and of those nearly 6,000 were reduced.

If you disagree with your notice you can contact a certified public accountant and file a protest at the El Paso Central Appraisal District.