Everyday car salesman turns superhero in new movie filmed in Texas

El Paso, Texas -- An ordinary car salesman transforms into the 'Green Ghost' to save the world in a new movie shot here in Texas.

Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone, featuring car salesman Charlie Clark, premiered in El Paso at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Clark, who owns several dealerships in El Paso as well as other parts of Texas, wrote, executive produced and stars in the movie.

In the movie, Clark learns he is part of a secret warrior group when he is attacked by assailants who are seeking an emerald. To stop them, he must go full green ghost and don a green lucha libre mask and lycra.

It officially hits select cinemas Friday, April 29 - the day after Superhero Day.