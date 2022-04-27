Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

By ERIC TUCKER and MATTHEW LEE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday’s surprise exchange was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Marine from Texas arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who’d been serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says the negotiations for Reed’s release “required difficult decisions.”