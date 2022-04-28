Jury gets case in Texas trial of man charged with killing 18

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

A jury is deliberating in the capital murder trial of a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span. Forty-nine-year-old Billy Chemirmir is being tried this week only in the March 2018 smothering of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors said that after Chemirmir and Harris were both at the same Walmart, he went to her home, killed her and stole jewelry. Prosecutors aren’t seeking the death penalty. If convicted, Chemirmir would be sentenced to life in prison without parole. Defense attorney Kobby Warren said during closing arguments Thursday that prosecutors hadn’t proven without a reasonable doubt that Chemirmir was ever at Harris’ home. Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told jurors he gave them more than enough evidence.