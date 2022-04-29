Astros slug 3 HRs in 4th straight win, 11-7 over Blue Jays

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit a three-run home run, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman also connected, and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-7, extending their winning streak to four games. Bregman hit a solo home run off Yusei Kikuchi in the first, his fourth, and Peña and Alvarez went deep off Trevor Richards (1-1) in a five-run sixth. Peña’s homer was his fourth, while Alvarez hit his fifth of the season. Bregman scored three runs and Yuli Gurriel had three hits, including a pair of doubles, as Houston matched a season-high with 14 hits.