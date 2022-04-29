Covid-19 vaccine for children under 5 could come as early as June, FDA’s meeting schedule suggests

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

Covid-19 vaccines could be authorized for the United States’ youngest children as early as June, according to the US Food and Drug Administration’s latest meeting schedule.

The agency announced Friday it is reserving dates in June for its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) to meet to discuss updates to vaccine makers Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech’s emergency use authorizations that would include making younger ages eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

Tentative meeting dates for VRBPAC are June 8, 21 and 22.

Following the advisory committee’s deliberations, FDA officials could consider authorizing vaccines for younger children — with that decision also hinging on the agency’s reviews of the vaccine data.

“As we continue to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there are a number of anticipated submissions and scientific questions that will benefit from discussion with our advisory committee members,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in Friday’s announcement.

“We are providing a tentative schedule for discussion of these submissions, as these meetings will cover a number of topics that are of great interest to the general public,” Marks said. “The agency is committed to a thorough and transparent process that considers the input of our independent advisors and provides insight into our review of the COVID-19 vaccines. We intend to move quickly with any authorizations that are appropriate once our work is completed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.