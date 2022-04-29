Mavs move on to Suns, reminding Kidd a bit of their past

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer

Luka Doncic and his teammates remind Jason Kidd a little of the last Dallas Mavericks team to advance in the playoffs. The coach now was the point guard in 2011, when the Mavericks fought through a tough first round and ended up going all the way to win the NBA title. He says the team this year, which beat Utah in six games in the first round, believes it will always find a way to win. He hopes that gives the Mavericks a chance when they face the Phoenix Suns in the second round. Phoenix had the best record in the NBA.