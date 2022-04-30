Jets fill big holes with playmakers in impressive draft haul

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas was an early, active participant in the NFL draft, getting three players in the first round. The Jets added two more playmakers Friday and some more depth early Saturday. Douglas thinks the Jets are a better team now than they were before the draft began. And it’s hard to argue after a haul that included cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.