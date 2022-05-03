Little street, huge delays; a Lower Valley neighborhood’s long journey to paved project completion

EL PASO, Texas -- A street in the Lower Valley has been under construction for nearly two years.

The construction began in June of 2020 - the City tore about the asphalt, and the street has remained unpaved ever since.

"It's really frustrating, we can't keep our vehicles clean it's starting to mess with the suspension of our vehicle, and when it rains, it gets real flooded like a lake," Juan Garnica a 36 year resident of Lowd Avenue, said.

The project was set to be complete in the spring of 2021.

The City told ABC-7 "The schedule has been impacted by numerous factors. Some of those elements include weather, the pandemic’s impact on the contractor’s labor force and material shortage, and adjustments to the sewer and storm sewer systems."

They said it's an issue they're experiencing across the board. According to the city, their current revised construction schedule "indicates that street paving activities should be completed by the end of May 2022."

Some neighbors worry that won't be the case and they will be left to struggle through another monsoon season. They told ABC-7 that since construction began, when it rains, the drains in the streets will clog and it will take weeks for the water to go down.