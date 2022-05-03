“Still in shock.” Abortion defenders, foes stunned by leak

By REBECCA SANTANA, EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and CLAIRE GALOFARO

Associated Press

People on both sides of the abortion divide have been anticipating that the Supreme Court this summer would reverse the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Monday night, a leaked draft opinion written in February that would overturn Roe began ricocheting around the world. Yet even those preparing for the undoing of Roe said it was still staggering to see the blunt words of Justice Samuel Alito in print, forcing them to reckon with the likely reality the nation will enter soon.