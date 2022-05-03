Upper Valley residents say they’re “fed up” with the road conditions and city’s lack of response

EL PASO, Texas -- Love Road residents in the Upper Vally have voiced concern over the road conditions in their neighborhood.

They say Love Road was used as the main road when Country Club Road was under construction

Heavy traffic, including the use of buses and fire trucks, were part of everyday use on Love Road.

Adding to the frustrations of neighbors, a water main break in April further damaged the road.

"Everyone that lives in the Upper Valley was going through Love Rd and so they literally destroyed our street," said Hector Tores concerned resident.

"We're just fed up with the way the street looks you can't even sometimes drive through the streets cause it's just so bumpy," said Tores.

Tores says he's reached out to his district representative, Cissy Lizarraga, and hasn't heard back

"They've never sent an email back, acknowledgment, no call nothing that was gonna be thought about," said Tores.

We reached out to Lizarraga for a response and have not heard back.

El Paso Water gave us this response.

"While EPWater was repairing a water main break on Love Rd. in early April, an irrigation line that belongs to the El Paso County Water Improvement District #1 was damaged. An El Paso Water contractor is still finalizing repairs to the irrigation line and is expected to finish in about a month. EPWater will then repave the portions of Love Rd. that were impacted by the construction. We apologize for the inconvenience."