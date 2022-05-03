What is Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion access case?

By TRAVIS LOLLER

Associated Press

A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country’s highest court could be poised overturn Roe v. Wade. That’s the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. In the 1992 Casey decision, the Supreme Court made it easier for states to restrict abortions. If the Supreme Court upholds a Mississippi ban on abortions after 15 weeks, it would overturn Roe and Casey. Both found a right to abortion until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.