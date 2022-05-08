How climate scientists keep hope alive as damage worsens

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

Many climate scientists share a sense of optimism with professionals in other tough jobs like emergency room doctors and researchers who study Alzheimer’s Disease even as they chronicle a world losing its protective balance with the sun. Psychologists say how those experts cope may help us in a world that seems to be going off the rails. Climate scientists who have been through a lot both personally and professionally say the key is often action. Don’t wallow, they say. Do something.