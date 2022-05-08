Texas voters approve measures aiming to lower property taxes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas voters have approved two amendments to the state’s constitution that aim to give modest breaks to homeowners on property taxes. About 85% of voters in Saturday’s election supported Proposition 2, which raises the amount of a home’s value that’s exempt from school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000. Texas Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Republican from Houston, said the change will save the average homeowner about $175 a year. About 87% of voters supported Proposition 1, which extends the Legislature’s 2019 cuts on school property tax rates to homeowners who are disabled or 65 and older.