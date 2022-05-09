Yanks’ Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 7 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers in a game tied 0-0. A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed four runners, all on walks. Jonah Heim walked in the second, No. 9 hitter Eli White walked in the sixth and Corey Seager and Nick Solak in the seventh. Cortes struck out 10 through seven innings, throwing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes. The total pitches was a season high.