Canadiens win NHL draft lottery; Devils move up to No. 2

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Montreal Canadiens are hosting the NHL draft in July and will have the right to the No. 1 pick. Montreal won the draft lottery on Tuesday night. It follows a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings. The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order. Montreal will host this year’s event on July 7 and 8. It ends a long wait after the draft was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic in each of the past two years.