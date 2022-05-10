Shanghai reaffirms ‘zero-COVID’; WHO says not sustainable

BEIJING (AP) — Shanghai is reaffirming China’s strict “zero-COVID” approach to pandemic control, a day after the head of the World Health Organization said that was not sustainable and urged China to change strategies. Deputy director of Shanghai’s Center for Disease Control Wu Huanyu told reporters Wednesday that while China’s largest city has seen progress in controlling the outbreak, any relaxation in prevention and control measures could allow it to rebound. Wu said that “now is also the most difficult and critical moment for our city to achieve zero-COVID.” On Tuesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had been holding discussions with Chinese experts on the need to transition to a different approach in light of new knowledge about the virus.