Westwood, Poulter mum over PGA Tour’s stance on Saudi league

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter aren’t talking about the PGA Tour’s decision to deny releases to golfers who asked to play in the first of a series of Saudi-funded tournaments next month in England. Tour loyalists are happy to weigh in about Greg Norman’s latest bid to create a lucrative rival league. They believe players are free to do as they wish while saying the PGA Tour is an attractive option. The first LIV Golf Invitational is scheduled for June 9-11 outside London. The $4 million prize for the winner would be the richest so far in golf.