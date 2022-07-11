Chris Smelser Trial: Opening statements begin for LCPD officer charged with 2nd degree murder after chokehold incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The murder trial for a Las Cruces Police Officer accused of killing a man with a chokehold restraint began Monday.

Officer Christopher Smelser, 29, is being charged with 2nd degree murder after being accused of killing Antonio Valenzuela, 40, back in February of 2020. Smelser shot Valenzuela with a taser and put him in a chokehold restraint during a foot pursuit, stemming from a traffic stop due to Valenzuela's bench warrant for a parole violation.

Medical examiners say that Valenzuela ultimately died from asphyxial injuries related to the restraint, but also added that methamphetamine played a part in his death. Smelser was later fired from the Las Cruces Police Department.

ABC-7 was present in the courtroom Monday, and we will continue to provide the most complete and updated coverage of the trial.