ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, dry, windy Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are kicking off the work week with warm, dry, and windy patterns. We are also looking at critical fire weather conditions.

Today we are looking to see warm temperatures, reaching upper 90s throughout the region. El Paso is looking to stay just shy of 100 degrees today but there is potential that we boil over and hit it. If we do this will be our first triple digit temperature so far this year.

Monday is also looking to be the warmest day this week. If we don't reach our triple today the chances to hit it this week are not looking good as temps begin trending downward by Tuesday.

We will also see breezy conditions into the afternoon. This evening we are looking at those breezy patterns shifting windy.

With warm, dry, and windy weather we are looking at critical fire weather conditions.