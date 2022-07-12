Amazon Prime Day

Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon's prime day sales event started this morning at 3am eastern and goes for 48-hours.

The shopping event has become synonymous with deals, although not everything you want will be on sale. Still, there are lots of opportunities to save.

Discounts will be offered on many items including electronics, home goods, and toys. Amazon's annual event tries to increase loyalty with its prime subscribers and perhaps draw in new shoppers into its program.

This year, it’s not just Amazon hawking deals this week. It’s Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more. Every big box store is having a deal event to compete with Amazon Prime.

Last year's prime day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in amazon's history. Officials say prime day brings in around one-to-two percent of the company's yearly sales.