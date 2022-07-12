Suicide Prevention Hotline

The national suicide prevention lifeline is transitioning to a three digit number Saturday.

That new number will be 9-8-8. The line operated as 10 digit number for more than 15 years.

Health officials are trying to reach more people because one caller out of every six hangs up before talking to anyone with the hotline.

The new line, with over four-hundred million dollars in federal funding, is aimed at cutting response time and answer more calls.

That 10-digit number will remain active even after 9-8-8 goes live.