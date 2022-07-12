Uvalde school shooting hallway video is out

UVALDE, Texas -- The Uvalde school shooting video has been obtained by the Austin American Statesman and KVUE.

The video shows the gunman entering the school, walking through the hallway and shooting toward a classroom before walking in.

The video shows law enforcement arriving three minutes after the gunman. The officers run toward the classroom but take fire, and move back the end of the hallway.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.