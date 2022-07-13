El Paso Police, FBI make arrest in suspected bank robbery

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Police and the FBI make an arrest in a bank robbery that happened yesterday.

The robbery happened at a branch of Chase Bank on the 5200 block of Wren in Northeast El Paso.

According to police, 53-year-old Michael Lee Hornback was arrested at a motel on Dyer after an off-duty police officer noticed a man matching the bank robber's description. Hornback was arrrested without incident and faces federal bank robbery charges.