Juárez officials worry about summer spike in migrant deaths as some take crossing risks

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua -- Juárez officials worry the number of water rescues and recoveries in El Paso canals will not stop anytime soon. They're sending out a call for migrants not to risk their lives.

Unlike Juárez, U.S. water rescue teams train constantly to respond to any emergency. The river situation on the Mexican side presents a different type of response.

ABC-7 spoke with the Commander of the Juarez Fire Department, Sergio Rodríguez. He says he deals more with cases of dehydration and injuries.

Rodriguez says injury falls from people attempting to scale the wall are common for the Department of Civil Protection in Juárez.

Migrants are willing to do whatever they can to find opportunities in the U.S.

"No matter how much you expose to the migrant all the dangers and all the risks, the migrant will always say I'm going to risk it, I'm going to throw myself in no matter what happens and I'm going to do it," said Father Javier Calvillo, of La Casa del Migrante in Juárez.

