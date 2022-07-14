Dog Treats Recalled

Pet owners need to look at what they're feeding their dogs.

Stormberg foods has placed a recall on several of its dogs treats due to a potential salmonella contamination.

"Beg and Barker chicken breast strips," "Billo's Best Friend chicken breast strips," and the "Green Coast Pets chicken crisps" are all being pulled from shelves. According to the Food and Drug Administration Stormberg was informed by officials in North Carolina that a sample tested positive for salmonella.

As of yet, no related illnesses have been reported. You can visit the FDA's website for more information on the recall.