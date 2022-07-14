Mysterious fast radio burst in space has a ‘heartbeat’ pattern

Astronomers published a study in the journal "nature" that details a strange signal they discovered back in 2019. It's called a fast radio burst.

Hundreds of these bursts of radio waves with unknown origins have been detected since the first one was found in 2007. But this flash was different.

Most of the time, they only last a few milliseconds. This one was three seconds long.

It also produced predictable peaks every fraction of a second that is described as mimicking a heartbeat.

Scientists have no idea where the signal came from. Their best guess is wherever it originated is about a billion light years away. Due to its properties, astronomers think it was produced by a turbulent cloud of plasma emitted by a neutron star.